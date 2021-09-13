Maria Evangelina De Leon Share:







Maria “Vangie” Evangelina De Leon, 57, born on June 11th, 1964 was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Niece, and Friend who joined her Mother, Cointa De Leon and Father, Quirino De Leon on September 7th, 2021. She was born in Del Rio, Texas, raised in Camp Wood, Texas, and was a resident of Lockhart, Texas for 20+ years.

Our Beautiful Mother, the life of the party, lit up any room she walked in with her huge personality, bright/bold colors, sense of humor, and laughter. She believed in our great Creator whole-heartedly and expressed this through her kindness and acts of God. She always gave generously and never thought twice about it. She especially loved to support small businesses and help out with fundraisers/benefits in any way she could. She had a heart of gold and was the most selfless person.

Family meant everything to her and she enjoyed spending time with all of hers. She was the proudest of her kids and grandkids and spent every moment she could with them.

In her free time, she enjoyed finding treasures at yard sales/flea markets, shopping, going to the movies, reading, trying new restaurants and going on road-trips. She was a very intelligent person who always spoke up for who and what she believed in. She was the definition of a strong, hard-working woman and it was evident in all her accomplishments. She completed and faithfully served 22+ years at the Internal Revenue Service where she received many awards. Camp Wood, Texas (Her Hometown) meant everything to her. She was always visiting throughout her life and bought her second home there where she planned to retire. Her beautiful soul and loving presence will be missed greatly.

She leaves behind in her memory five children: Gerald Jackson, Aaron Jackson, Israel De Leon Martinez, Priscilla De Leon-Rangel, Crystal De Leon-Rangel; three grandchildren: Apollo Jackson, Zaylen Green, Ezra Martinez; and two siblings: Enriqueta (George) Aguilar, Richard (Norma) De Leon. Also left to cherish her memories are many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Viewing will be held Sunday September 12th, 2021 from 1-8pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7pm. Nelson Funeral Home – 310 S Nueces St. Camp Wood, Texas 78833.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday, September 13th, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 311 E 3rd St. Camp Wood, Texas 78833.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 408 Ranch Road 337 Camp Wood, Texas 78833.