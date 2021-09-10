Tigers stay undefeated with 49-15 win over Lockhart Share:







The Lockhart Lions (1-2) fell 49-15 on the road to Dripping Springs, a Class 5A Div. 1 school that remains undefeated through three games.

The high-octane TIgers, who have outscored their opponents 163-83 this season, took the lead for good on their first play from scrimmage.

It took just 21 seconds for Austin Novosad, a 6-3 junior quarterback, to find Greyson Jones on a screen pass that went 71 yards for touchdown.

After the Lions went three and out on their first possession, the Tigers marched down the field again, with Novosad finishing the drive by throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Boston Papp with 7:22 to go in the first quarter, making the score 14-0. Novosad added another 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Koch to pad the Tigers’ lead to 21-0 with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

The first quarter looked eerily similar to last week’s road loss to the Jackson Jaguars, who scored against Lockhart seven times in the first quarter en route to a 56-8 win.

But the Lions showed some fight with the game still within reach. Starting from their 18 yard line with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter, the Lions got some momentum going, with quarterback Ashton Dickens using his legs to pick up a first down and his arm to find running back Sean McKinney for a first down pass. The drive that lasted well into the second quarter but stalled out deep in Tiger territory.

The Lions finished the drive with points as Joseph Suarez booted a 34-yard field goal to narrow the score to 21-3.

The Lions were able to slow the Tigers down in the second quarter, making adjustments on defense, forcing a turnover on downs and a punt to stay in the contest.

But a Lockhart turnover would help Dripping Springs add to its lead before halftime. The Lions were driving with the score 21-3 in the second quarter when Dickens threw a pick at midfield. Novosad completed a long pass down the right sideline to set up a Luke Hudson touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 25-point lead.

The Lions came back swinging after halftime, closing the gap to 28-9 on an 11 yards Dickens run with 10:44 left in the third quarter.

Dickens scored the Lions’ other touchdown on a 71-yard run late in the third quarter.

Read the full story in this week’s Post-Register.