Joyce Cox Share:







Joyce Cox, 82, of Luling, TX passed away on September 5, 2021 after a long and well lived life. Joyce was born March 29,1939, to Arlington and Iona Williams in Caldwell County. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Allen Cox; her parents, Arlington and Iona Williams; her brother, Lavell Williams; and her son, Robert Cox Sr.

She is survived by her sons, William Allen Cox Jr. and Raymond Cox; her brother, Robert Lee Williams; her sister, Jean Royal and husband, Tom; her grandson, William Allen Cox III and wife, Chelsea. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Joyce will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Mineral Springs Cemetery with Reverend Keith Royal officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Joyce’s honor to the Mineral Springs Cemetery Assn, 1512 Twin Island Dr., Lockhart, TX 78644.