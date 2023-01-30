Domingo Cruz Share:







Mr. Domingo Cruz, 79, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on January 15, 2023. He entered this world on November 14, 1943 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Emeterio and Elena Cruz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Guadalupe Cruz, Diego Cruz, and Delfino Cruz, Sr., sisters, Herminia Velasquez and Juanita Cruz.

Mr. Cruz is survived by his wife Mary Esther Cruz; daughter Rebecca Cruz; daughter Rachel Martinez and husband Paul Martinez; grandson Paul Andrew Martinez and wife Marissa Tanguma; grandson Isaac Rene Martinez; granddaughter Maddison Rae Martinez; great-grandson Paul Aydan Martinez; great-granddaughter Marissela Marie Martinez.

The Cruz family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 with recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Santa Maria Aida Cemetery in Maxwell, Texas.