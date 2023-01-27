PATSY SUE RUM SPIEGEL Share:







PATSY SUE RUM SPIEGEL moved into her heavenly mansion on Monday, December 12, 2022 after a valiant battle with Dementia. She will be greeted by her mother, Rozine Leighton Rum Smith, father, Homer Edwin Rum, and stepfather, George Leslie Smith. Her very first grandchild, Matthew Wayne Carey, who went to be with the Lord in March 1991. And so many more family members and friends that went on before her.

Pat was born November 9, 1933, in San Antonio, went to Austin High School and met the love of her life William L. ”Bill” Spiegel Jr. They were married September 4, 1951, in Austin, Texas and had been married 71 years. While married they lived in Austin, Webberville, Dale, Horseshoe Bay and Pflugerville, Texas. After retirement they traveled extensively, mostly in their motor home, in most of the United States, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Canada. A cruise in the Mediterranean Seas with land tours in Italy, Greece, Turkey and France. Pat and Bill loved cruises and visited quite a few of the islands in the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska. Their most fun years were 2001 to 2014 when they spent 6 months a year in an RV Park in Brenda, Arizona where Bill got involved in music and Pat into quilting. So many friends were made during those years, and are still in contact with a large number of them. Pat managed to spend time home raising their 4 children, but like a lot of people, had to supplement income and worked as a teller at Austin National Bank, Branch Manager for Lamar Savings, and lastly the City of Austin in their Legal and Claims Division. Pat was an exceptional seamstress making most of her and their daughters’ clothes. After empty nest time, she got into quilting and made quilts of all sizes for all her grandchildren, great & great great-grandchildren. She loved flower and vegetable gardening and managed at one time to have a huge vegetable garden in Dale. She tried, but neither she nor Bill ever mastered the art of fruit trees.

While living in Dale they would host an annual 4th of July party that sometimes lasted a whole weekend. Pat loved cooking and Christmas Day was her day to put on her apron for the whole family followed by a huge family gift exchanging. Pat loved people and never knew how to say “No” if called upon to do things. One of her fun things to do was to have sausage, gravy & biscuits the first Sunday of the month at their church in Martindale, Texas. When moving to Horseshoe Bay, Texas, at the end of 2017 to live in a beautiful home our daughter and son-in-law owned there, they had to leave the Little Green Church in Martindale (Methodist) behind. We left so many dear friends and one of the happiest, growing churches we had ever attended.

Pat is leaving behind four children Susan & husband Larry Anderson of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Debra & husband Jim Rutledge of Pflugerville, Texas, Jamie & wife Rhea Ann Spiegel of Pflugerville, Texas and Janet & husband Stephen Stalbaum of Brenham, Texas. A brother Leslie Smith and wife Julia of Salem Oregon. 13 grandchildren: Kristen Anderson-Harrison (Terry), Erik Anderson (Jennifer), Emily Upshaw (Charles), Elizabeth Hawkins (Phillip), Jimmie Rutledge (Danni Gerke), Kayla Rutledge, Seth Spiegel (Christy), Kyle Spiegel (Tami Richie). Cole Spiegel, Racheal Benitez (Michael), Alisha Hobson (Dennis), Casey Barone (Matthew). 23 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. And all her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends, church friends, music friends that she cared so much about. Her beloved dog Lady who is missing her very much.

As Pat’s dementia progressed, it became necessary for them to move to an Assisted Living Facility in Pflugerville. A few days before her death, she was moved into the Memory Care wing of the facility where she was cared for by numerous caregivers. Her family will forever be grateful for the staff at Heritage Lakes Senior Living Community in Pflugerville. They treated her with much love and compassion and helped Pat’s family through a very difficult time. The family also expresses their gratitude to Valerian Home Health and Hospice. The professionalism, care, and compassion provided comfort to the entire family.

Pat’s Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at 2:30 pm at Point of Grace Lutheran Church, 19507 Fm 685 in Pflugerville, Texas 78660.

Anyone desiring to give a donation in Pat’s honor, the family asks that you donate to the place of your choice or consider a memorial donation in her honor to the United Methodist Church in Martindale PO Box 552, Martindale, TX 78655.