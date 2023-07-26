Jenaro Zaragoza Govea Share:







Jenaro Zaragoza Govea, un amado Esposo, Padre, Abuelo, Bisabuelo, y Hermano, partió hacia su eterno lugar de descanso el 18 de Julio de 2023, a la edad de 72 años. Nació el 10 de Julio de 1951 en Tula, Taumalipas, México, hijo orgulloso de Nasario Zaragoza y Guadalupe Govea.

Jenaro vivió una vida llena de amor, alegría y devoción a su familia. Fue un pilar de fortaleza e inspiración para todos aquellos afortunados de conocerlo. Su cálido corazón y alma bondadosa tocaron las vidas de muchos, dejando una huella imborrable en cada corazón que conoció.

En su camino por la vida, Jenaro encontró a su alma gemela y devota compañera, Maria Zaragoza. Juntos compartieron un lazo indestructible y su amor fue un faro de luz para su familia. Fue un padre amoroso y entregado a sus tres hijos: Juan, Jenaro Jr. y Jaciel Zaragoza. Se enorgullecía de guiarlos y apoyarlos, inculcando valores que perdurarán por siempre.

Además, deja un legado de 11 nietos y 6 bisnietos, quienes llenaron su vida de dicha y alegría. Siempre encontraba tiempo para compartir momentos especiales con cada uno de ellos.

El acordeón era su pasión favorita, y su música llenaba de alegría a quienes lo escuchaban. Era un hombre dedicado a mantener a su familia unida, y su esfuerzo y dedicación en el trabajo fueron ejemplares.

El velatorio comenzará a las 5:00 p.m. el viernes en la Funeraria DeLeon, con el rezo del Santo Rosario a las 7:00 p.m. La misa funeral se celebrará a las 9:00 a.m. el Sábado en la Iglesia Católica de San Miguel en Uhland, Texas. Luego, será sepultado en el Cementerio de San Miguel.

Descansa en paz, querido Jenaro. Tu legado de amor y unión familiar vivirá en nuestros corazones por siempre. Que encuentres la paz eterna en el abrazo del Señor.

Servicios bajo la dirección de Samuel J. DeLeón e Hijo, Funeraria DeLeón.

Jenaro Zaragoza Govea, a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, and Brother, departed for his eternal resting place on July 18, 2023, at the age of 72. He was born on July 10, 1951 in Tula, Taumalipas, Mexico, the proud son of Nasario Zaragoza and Guadalupe Govea.



Jenaro lived a life filled with love, joy, and devotion to his family. He was a pillar of strength and inspiration to all those lucky enough to know him. His warm heart and kind soul touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on every heart he met.



On his way through life, Jenaro found his soul mate and devoted companion, Maria Zaragoza. Together they shared an indestructible bond and their love was a beacon of light for their family.

He was a loving father and dedicated to his three children: Juan, Jenaro Jr. and Jaciel Zaragoza. He took pride in guiding and supporting them, instilling values that will last forever.

In addition, he leaves behind a legacy of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, who filled his life with happiness and joy. He always found time to share special moments with each one of them.

The accordion was his favorite passion, and his music filled those who listened to it with joy. He was a man dedicated to keeping the family together, and his effort and dedication to his work were exemplary.



The wake will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Uhland, Texas. Later, he will be buried in the San Miguel Cemetery.

Rest in peace, dear Jenaro. Your legacy of love and family togetherness will live in our hearts forever. May you find eternal peace in the embrace of the Lord.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son / DeLeon Funeral Home