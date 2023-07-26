Maria A. Rivera Reyes Share:







Maria A. Rivera Reyes, a beloved Daughter, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Great-great grandmother, peacefully answered the call to her eternal resting place on July 11, 2023.

Born on July 19, 1941, in Brownfield, Texas, Maria was the cherished daughter of Quirino and Luisa Rivera.

Throughout her life, Maria embodied love, strength, and dedication to her family. She possessed a remarkable spirit that touched the hearts of all who knew her. Maria’s memory will forever be cherished by her loved ones as they reflect on the beautiful moments they shared with her.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Quirino and Luisa Rivera, as well as her beloved daughters, Patsy Rios and Elvira (Vera) R. Ybarra. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores (Lola) Tenorio, Brigida Rodriguez, Dominga (Minga) Rodriguez, Consuelo (Connie) Santana, Josephine (Josie) Marshall, Senaida (Sandy) Nuñez, Luisa (Penny) Rivera, brothers, Quirino Rivera, Jr, Andres (Andy/Pelon) Rivera, Hilario (Larry) Rivera, Vasilio (Chilo) Rivera, Domingo (Mingo) Rivera, and Guadalupe (Lupe) Rivera.

Left to honor Maria’s legacy are her daughters, Rachel R. Rivera, Gloria R. Montgomery, Olga R. Peña, Ramona (Mona) R. Viera, sons Raymond Rivera Rios, Jr., and Manuel Rivera Rios, Sr., sisters Isabel (Liz) Brown, and Janie Dominguez. Maria’s memory will forever resonate through her 32 Grandchildren, 83 Great-grandchildren, and 4 Great-great-grandchildren.

Maria had a passion for cooking, enchanting her loved ones with delicious meals and creating lasting memories around the dinner table. Her culinary skills were a testament to her love and devotion to her family, as she prepared meals that brought everyone together.

In her leisure time, Maria found joy in the great outdoors. Camping trips allowed her to embrace the beauty of nature while reveling in the company of her family. Maria’s zest for life extended to her love of yard sales and garage sales, where she would discover hidden treasures and find joy in the simple pleasures. A true matriarch, Maria took great pride in keeping her family united. She orchestrated family reunions and birthday parties, ensuring that the bonds between her loved ones remained strong. Her dedication to family extended beyond these gatherings as she nurtured relationships and fostered love in every interaction.

Maria possessed a remarkable mechanical aptitude and was known for her ability to handle minor repairs on cars. Whether it was tinkering under the hood or performing routine maintenance, she approached each task with determination and skill. Similarly, Maria took great pride in maintaining her home and performed small repairs with precision and care.

Maria Reyes will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted family woman, whose warm smile and nurturing nature brought immeasurable joy to her loved ones. Her legacy will continue to thrive in the hearts and lives of those she leaves behind.

A celebration of Maria’s life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at Victory Outreach (9600 Old Lockhart Rd., Austin, Texas 78747). Friends and family are invited to join together to honor her memory and share cherished stories.

As we bid farewell to Maria, let us carry her love, strength, and zest for life within our hearts. She may have left this earthly realm, but her spirit will forever guide and inspire us. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her legacy of love and togetherness lives on in the hearts of those who loved her.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home (110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.