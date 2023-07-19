Billie Bownds Forester Share:







Billie Bownds Forester passed away on July 9, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born on January 4, 1935, in Luling, Texas to Willie Dee and Billie Marie (Farr) Bownds.

She was a 1952 graduate of Prairie Lea High School and attended Concordia University. She was a Hays County Court Coordinator for over 30 years. She was a CASA volunteer and a member of Beta Sigma Phi where she served as president for a period of time. She was a member of Prairie Lea Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer. The most important thing in Billie’s life was her faith, as well as her family.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Ray (Bill) Forester; and is survived by her sons, Phillip Forester and Patrick Forester and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, William Forester, Shelby Forester-Sanchez and Jase Forester; and her great grandchildren, Laney Plummer, Cash Plummer and Brooke Sanchez.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:00am at Prairie Lea Baptist Church, 6825 TX-80, Prairie Lea, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.