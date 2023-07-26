Gary James Weldon Share:







Gary James Weldon, 70, of Abilene, TX, passed away July 18, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, July 27th, at North Funeral Home. Following the service interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery. The service will be officiated by C.V. Blake of First Baptist Church, Abilene. Arrangements are being coordinated by North Funeral Home.

Gary was born in Knox City on December 24, 1952, to Joyce and George Weldon. He graduated from Lockhart High in 1971,-where he was known for his humor, laughter, and smiles-before proceeding with education at Southwest Texas State University, Texas Tech University, and the University of Oklahoma.

He worked as a banker for the entirety of his career. Gary began with First State Bank of Abilene in 1976,and retired as President of First State-Wylie. Health issues, which he faced bravely for the remainder of his life, forced him into early retirement. He embraced his position in the community and participated in many civic activities, including the Chamber of Commerce, serving as director of Junior Achievement, Abilene Community Development Corporation, and Kiwanis Club. He thoroughly enjoyed himself in all of these endeavours.

Gary enjoyed hunting and traveling as health permitted, was always up on politics and the world of finance. He was blessed with the love and friendship of Mary Solis to share life’s adventures.

Gary is survived by his brother Tommy Weldon, sister Lana Weldon McNeil, and brother Joe Mike Adcock. He is preceded in death by parents Joyce and Alton Adcock and George Weldon; and

brothers Donald Weldon, Ronald Adcock, and Glen Adcock.