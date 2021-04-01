Olivia M. Moreno Share:







Ms. Olivia M. Moreno, 77, Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and our Queen was called to her eternal resting place on Palm Sunday, March 28th. She entered this world on May 25, 1943 in Lockhart, Texas to Marcos and Guadalupe Mojica.

She enjoyed her novelas and her biggest passion was sewing. She loved spending time with her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren where she dressed for every activity. (a pictured button with a matching shirt) She also enjoyed being a fur mom to her Pomeranian named Boi and her Dotson named Slink.

Ms. Olivia carried a deep unconditional love for all her family and friends! She was known to her church community for the numerous years of volunteering at the St. Mary’s Visitation Jamaica. (She made the best refried beans for those chalupas!)

After three short months of battling cancer, she returned to the comfort of her home surrounded by all her family. They were blessed to spend two phenomenal weeks by her side. The family was pleased to honor her last request, which was to be serenaded by Mariachies.

Our beloved Olivia loved us all and lived life to the fullest, she leaves behind a beautiful legacy.

We are sincerely grateful for Dr. Arjuna Mohandas, Dr. Rene Castillo and their entire staff, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital in Luling and their staff along with Chaplin Dennis. To Halcyon Home Hospice, Rev. Edward Karasek, Rev. Jairo Lopez, Rev. Edwin Kagoo and Rev. Victor Mayorga for all their prayers and visits.

Ms. Olivia M. Moreno will be missed!

A visitation will take place on Tuesday April 6, 2021 beginning at 3PM with the Recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. A Mass will take place the following day April 7th 10:00 at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church.

Arrangements and guidance under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com