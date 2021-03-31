Ocaso tries hand as Tank Town’s first eatery Share:







Photo by Vanessa Lain Torres

In another era, the area of Pecos Street near the railroad tracks known as “Tank Town” served a purely utilitarian purpose. The tall metal tanks on the property were used by grain brokers who stored grain and sold it when the price was right.

Fast forward to 6 p.m. Friday evening, and the erstwhile agribusiness site at 805 N. Pecos purchased by Amanda West and Ian Stowe in 2019 will take a step toward becoming an open-air community gathering place with the opening of pop-up food trailer Ocaso, Tank Town’s first commercial food establishment.

Lockhart’s newest pop-up eatery will feature Argentine-inspired cuisine by chef Mike Torres, who is perhaps best known locally as the owner of the Gold Epicure, a downtown eatery that once famously made its home in a 1957 Chevrolet truck.

