William Doyle West departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the age of 93.

He was born the youngest of four children in McCauley, Texas to Floyd Duane and Jennie Mae (Barnes) West March 6, 1928. He graduated from Austin High and served his country in the United States Navy as a Seabee in Korea. Doyle returned to marry Annie Lee Saunders on March 6, 1953. They were blessed with three children Cynthia Ann, William D. “Billy” Jr. and Debbie Lynne.

Doyle received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (SWT) in San Marcos, Texas and his master’s degree in Administration from the University of Houston while teaching school in Houston.

Doyle and Annie returned their family to the San Marcos area to be closer to family and to continue his teaching career. Teaching was Doyle’s passion, teaching Jr. High, High School, Gary Job Corp., and the prison in Lockhart. Later in life, his desire to be an independent businessman lead Doyle back to a talent he shared with his father, construction work. He started a bulldozing business with his son, Billy, which he has since retired from.

After the death of his first wife Annie, Doyle met and married Avis Premont Desaulnier on June 26, 1993. They enjoyed 28 years together.

Doyle’s life was centered around family and friends. His biggest joy was working and socializing with people. He never knew a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. He loved to share stories from his life and a great game of dominoes. Doyle practically could tell you what was in your hand before you played it. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge #114 in Prairie Lea. Doyle knew the Lord and was a member of the Prairie Lea Baptist Church.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Annie Lee Saunders West (1990); a sister, June Bell and brothers, Buford Duane West and Harlan West. He is survived by his wife, Avis Desaulnier West; daughters, Cynthia Ann Beckermann (Kenneth) and Debbie Lynne Pennington (Leroy); son, William D. “Billy” West Jr. (Mary); stepdaughter, Beth Desaulnier; stepsons, Steven Desaulnier, Michael Desaulnier, Brian Desaulnier (Debby), Jerry Desaulnier (Kathy) and Arnold Desauliner (Laura). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Tuesday at 9 AM with the funeral service at 10 AM, both at McCurdy Funeral Home. Doyle will be laid to rest next to Annie at the Martindale City Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Lonnie West, Randy West, Seth Pennington, Brandon Beckermann, Austin West, and Bo West.

