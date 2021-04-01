Audelia Gonzales Flores Share:







“For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.”

Audelia Gonzales Flores, of Lockhart, TX, peacefully passed away on March 28, 2021. She was born on November 17, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vicente and Isabel G. Gonzales; beloved husband of 62 years, Juventino R. Flores; her brothers, Henry Gonzales, Vicente Gonzales, Jr., Juan Gonzales and Thomas Gonzales; sisters, Lois Gonzales Cura and Irene Villalobos; daughters, Rachel Flores Hernandez, and Rosie Ann Flores. Audelia is survived by her sons, John Flores (Rita), and Sam Flores (Melissa). And grandchildren, Robin Anne Guerra (Carlos), Natalie Flores Ramos (Mark), John Roy Flores, Mikaela Rae Flores, and Joshua Thomas Flores (Danielle).

Audelia was a compassionate person whose passion was caring for others. She was a very kind-hearted, loving, and generous person. Audelia was a beloved, dedicated and accomplished mother and grandmother first and foremost; she was always very attentive and patient. Audelia treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was a genuine and empathetic listener, never critical. You could always depend on her to provide kind and encouraging words. Audelia was an exceptionally talented cook; she had perfected making many of her specialties such as German chocolate cake, fruit cakes, tamales and asado. She always made certain that whoever crossed her threshold was treated with dignity, kindness and respect. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse: “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Josh 24:15)

Audelia loved her family and friends; she embraced every moment with them. We will miss her sweet smile, gentle ways, loving heart and soft-spoken voice. She was cherished and will be dearly missed. The fond memories we have of her are deeply inscribed within our aching hearts for all eternity.

The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Randall W. Kirtley for his devoted service as her primary care physician and to Sheila, CNA, for her attentive care.

In order to honor and respect her wishes, no service or memorial will be held. If desired, memorial contributions can be made online in memory of Audelia Flores to Central Texas Food Bank at centraltexasfoodbank.org

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

