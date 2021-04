Roman Gabriel Estrada Share:







Roman Gabriel Estrada 49, of Lockhart Texas passed away on March

19, 2021. He was born in Austin Texas on December 3, 1971 to Henry P. Estrada Sr.

and Virginia M. Estrada.

He was survived by his mother, Virginia M. Estrada and his older brothers

Henry P. Estrada Jr., Charles Estrada, and Rodrigo Estrada.

A graveside burial service will be held at Municipal Burial Park at 3:00 pm on Thursday March 25, 2021.