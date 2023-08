Janie Parra Share:







August 26, 1945 – August 21, 2023

Janie Parra, 77, of Martindale, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Services took place Tuesday, August 29 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale. She was laid to rest at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.