John Jessie Colunga, known to many as Colunga, passed through the gates of heaven on June 6, 2023, in Kyle, Texas, at the age of 38. He was born on June 4, 1985, in Fort Worth, Texas. John was a pitmaster for 18 years and was well known for his skills, his smile and his hats. He graduated from Lockhart High School in Lockhart, Texas in 2003.

John was a collector and enjoyed watching wrestling, 80s and 90s cartoons, TV shows, and movies. He was a big fan of UFC fights and Pittsburgh Steelers football games, Predator, ComicCons, Ninja Turtles, and many more but his absolute favorite was the late wrestler Razor Ramon. John loved to promote and attend concerts with his DKG Entertainment family all over Texas and spend time with his family and friends, alongside his beloved baby girl Luna, his 16 year old rat terrier.

Colunga never met a stranger and had a contagious laugh that made everyone feel instantly at home. John made friends as easily as he smiled. He was a family man who loved his friends and family wholeheartedly. John was preceded in death and greeted at the gates of heaven by his Mamaw Mary Gonzalez, his mother Rachel Gonzalez, and Aunt Dora Chazaretta, and his brother in heart and Christ, David Torres, grandmother in law Helen Schrieber, parents in law Carmen Teague and Rodney Schrieber. He is survived by his wife Lora, children Amanda and Christopher, god daughter Faith, great grandfather Felix Ojeda, Dad Mando Soliz, brother Robert Sanchez, Aunt and Uncle Sylvia and Ernie Avila, Uncle Jessie Gonzalez, Uncle Joe Gonzalez and his fiance Jennifer, Cousin Casondra and her husband Adrian Castillo and their children Edison and Emeryk, Cousin Cathy and her husband Brad Carroll and their children Malina, Mariyah and Mason, Cousin Marilyn and her husband Kevin Ritchie and their children Michael and DeAnna, Cousin Jacob Gonzalez and his wife Jasmine and their children Tatum and Thea, Cousin Lillith and her husband Rene Garza and their children Isaiah and Jessie, Cousin Joey Gonzalez and his wife Kayla with their daughter Alana. His brothers in law Thomas Schrieber and his wife Julie, their children Isaac, Marcus, Naomi, Ariza, Lilianna, Bryan. William Schrieber Jr. and his wife Carolina along with their children MaryHelen, Richard, McKenzie and Suzette. John also had many other nieces and nephews at heart that he was blessed with throughout his life, Liliana McNabb, Della Delgado, Deion Gooden, Eva, Alayah, and his newest additions Adaline and Seraphina along with many many more. John had many influences in his life that led him to be the amazing man that he was, namely his Dad Mando Soliz, his Uncles Jessie and Joe Gonzalez, his pastor Bob Haley and the blessed influence of his dearest friends David Torres, Micah Franks, Uly Lujan, Mingo Delgadillo, Larry Salazar, Troy Warlord and Darryl Gooden.

John worshipped at Lockhart Church of Christ since moving to Lockhart in Junior High under the blessed direction of Bob Haley and his wife Betty, and Norbert Vazquez and his wife Helen. John was an active member of the congregation growing up and their impact carried him through life with a solid foundation of faith and love.

John will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his impact will continue throughout time.

“Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.” – Scott Hall/Razor Ramon

A celebration of life will be scheduled for late July, details to come.