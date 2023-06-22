Frankie Margarette Robinson Share:







Frankie Margarette Robinson, Nee Starkey, late of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving friends and family.

Frankie was born on February 14, 1948, in Brownwood, Texas. She spent 5th through 8th grade in Venezuela, where she became fluent in Spanish. She attended high school first in Woodward, Oklahoma, and graduated from John H. Reagan High School in Austin, Texas. Frankie received her Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1969, followed by her Master of Education from the same college in 1976. Frankie was among the first teachers in Texas to be certified in Bilingual Education.

Frankie taught at Allison Elementary School in Austin for 30 years. After retiring, she taught for a few years at Widen Elementary in Austin, then later at Navarro Elementary in Lockhart.

Frankie was a dedicated mother, wife, and grandmother who was always ready to do something fun with her granddaughters. Friends and loved ones will remember a woman filled with talent, passion, and drive, and Frankie’s exuberance for life will be dearly missed.

Frankie is survived by her husband, Frank Robinson; her daughter Marguerite and son–in–law Geoff St. Germain; her granddaughters, Emily and Maryssa St. Germain; and her nephew Robert and his wife, Tammie Ogborn. Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Ina Vee Starkey, and her sister, Johnye Armstrong.

A service will be held for Frankie at Mineral Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, June 24, at 11:00 am, with a luncheon following. The address for the church and service is 1386 Mineral Springs Road, Lockhart, TX 78644. Donations can be made in Frankie’s memory, and can be sent to Mineral Springs Baptist Church, PO BOX 1310, Lockhart, TX 78644.