Eric Trejo Garcia Share:







Eric Trejo Garcia, age 45, a beloved Father, Brother, Son and a friend to many gained his wings on the mountainside off of IH-30 Cesar Chavez Parkway, Lockhart, Texas on April 3, 2021. Eric entered this world on August 1, 1975 in Lockhart, Texas, he was born to Ricky Garcia, Sr. and Celia Trejo Garcia.Eric was preceded in death by his beloved father, Ricky Garcia, Sr., and grandparents Raymundo and Theresa Garcia; Maximo and Virginia Trejo.Eric is survived by his wife Natalie Briceno and son Isaiah Rey Garcia; his mother Celia Trejo Garcia; sister Maxine Torres (Mario); brothers Larick Garcia (Dahlia), Ricky Garcia, Jr. (Carolyn) and Christopher Garcia. In-laws, Benito and Graciela Duran-Briceno.Eric’s legacy will live forever in our hearts, he lived, loved, and laughed always and believed in faith over fear. He will be remembered as ‘Pick’ to his family and many of his barrio friends. His big contagious smile and witty character attracted many including the love of his life Natalie, his Tulip and son Isaiah, his pride and joy. Eric was a very kind and generous individual, he would give his shirt off his back to help others. He was an unfailing jack of all traits through his hard work as a laborer in carpentry, construction, and landscaping. Eric enjoyed the art of drawing, outdoor fishing and listening to Tejano music, Rap and Hip Hop. Eric loved his family and nephews Joshua, John and Mario and his nieces, Danielle, Brianna, Sydney, Siara and Serena.Eternal rest grant unto Eric, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace.The Garcia and Briceno family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 East Cedar St, Lockhart, Texas. A Christian mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W Pecan St, Lockhart, Texas, with Father Ed Karasek officiating.On behalf of the Garcia and Briceno family, thank you for your words of comfort, text messages, phone calls, visits and monetary donations. We are humbled by your generosity. May God bless everyone abundantly in return. At the request of the family, and for the safety of those who will attend, there will be no reception after the mass. The family encourages everyone to fellowship at their discretion to remember and share fond memories of Eric T. Garcia, aka Pick. The family asks that you continue to keep them in your prayers. Due to COVID, the family requests that we all wear face coverings for our protection.