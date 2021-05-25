Yolanda “Momma” Yanez Alvarez Gill Share:







April 26, 1946 – May 20, 2021

Yolanda Yanez Alvarez Gill, who loved to be called “Mooma” by her kids, departed her loving family on May 20, 2021.

Yolanda was born in Lockhart on April 26, 1946, to Ventura and Maria Yanez.

Yolanda was mother to Joe, Geneva, Ezekiel, Fidel, and Jacobo. She raised her children with love and devotion in Lockhart.

As a single parent, Yolanda was known for her smiles and kindness. Her hobbies included sewing and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children Joe, Geneva, Ezekiel, Fidel, and Jacobo, their spouses, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.