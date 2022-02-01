Susan Arnold Share:







Susan (Proctor) Arnold, 73, entered eternal life January 24,2022. Born in Mulberry, KS moved to South Gate CA as a child, married and raised her family there. In 2014, she and her daughter moved to Lockhart TX to be closer to her grand and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ila Proctor of Mulberry KS, husband Louis, son Scott, and Son in Law Thomas Harkins. She is survived by her sister Karen New of Downey, CA, Daughter Gina Stone-Harkins of Lockhart TX, Daughter in Law, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was beloved by all who met her.

Services will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at

Prairie Lea Baptist Church

6825 TX-80, Prairie Lea, TX 78661