Andy B. Schwartz

April 23, 1960 – January 21, 2022

Andy Brice Schwartz, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 61. He was one of two children born to the late William Douglas and Dorothy Fogle Schwartz in Austin, TX.

Andy was employed as a truck driver for many years, traveling all over the United States. He married Bonnie Staton on December 8, 1999 and settled into the Lockhart area.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Schwartz; a brother, Gene Schwartz; aunts, Velma Shurtleff, Janice Downs, Hope Fogle and Joyce Schwartz Felps; uncles, Steven Fogle, Truit Fogle and Walter Fogle; by many cousins: Linda Jenkins, Larry Fogle, Maxine Jenks, Douglas Fogle, Marsha Fogle, Phillip Shurtleff, David Fogle, Virginia Fogle, Kelli Fogle Lokken, Gregory Fogle, Phyllis Knapp, Penny Gabrielson and Sam Cox and close friends.

A funeral service was held at Delhi Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2PM with Pastor Chad Long officiating. A burial followed immediately at Delhi Cemetery.