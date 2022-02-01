Florinda Muñoz Share:







Florinda “Flo” Gonzales Muñoz, age 61, joined the kingdom of Heaven on Sunday morning, January 30, 2022, after undergoing complications.

Born on August 2, 1960, she was preceded in death by her father, Gonzalo Gonzales; mother, Victoria Mendez Gonzales, and loving husband, Ronald Muñoz, Sr. She is survived by her children, Ronald Ray Jr., and Cynthia Nicole Venanzi, her siblings, Rosa Martinez, Jose Gonzales, Vicky Guerrero, and Frank Gonzales. Florinda was the heart of her family, a mother of two but also a second mother to a few and a friend to many. She will forever be missed but her love will always go on.

A visitation will be held at 5 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday, February 7, 2022, with the recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM.

Service will begin at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 205 W. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644.