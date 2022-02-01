Edith M. Barth Share:







Edith M. Barth, 83, passed away in Austin on January 30, 2022. She was born in Lytton Springs to the late William Monroe and Mary Della Sherry Reeves on May 26,1938.

Edith was a medication aide for the Golden Age Home in Lockhart for 35 years. She enjoyed fishing, visiting family and loved animals, especially her Emu Elmer. In her younger days she played on a softball league and won awards for her playing. Mom started attending church and accepted the lord into her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Lohman Glen McGlothlin.

She leaves a host of family behind to cherish the memories, including her five children: Roxie Mead and husband Troy, Marlin Lee McGlothlin and wife Judy, Linda Chance, Starlene Marie Varnell and husband Chad and Harry Dewayne Barth; and her thirteen grandchildren: Edward Lee Mead, Nicole LaDawn Mead, Amy Elizabeth Davenport, Stephanie Elizabeth Coronado, Brittany Elizabeth Carriaga, Clinton Wayne Waller, Brandon John McDermaid, Justin Randall Schulle, Colton Glenn Varnell, Clayton Varnell, Ronald Tyler Barth, Tanya Marie Rackley and Joshua Levi McGlothlin. She is also survived by 22 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Mccurdy Funeral Home on February 2, 2022 from 5 to 7PM. A funeral service will begin at 2 PM on Thursday, February 3rd also at Mccurdy Funeral Home, with the burial following at Delhi Cemetery.