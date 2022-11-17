Jason Lee Reveile Share:







It is with great sadness that we announce Jason Lee Reveile of Lockhart, TX passed away on October 31st, 2022, of a silent heart attack. At the very young age of 41…gone too soon!

Jason was born on September 30, 1981, to Glenn and Carolyn Reveile.

He is survived by his Parents, and his Brother Jacob Reveile (Jessica), his uncle Eddie, Aunt Kim, Cousin Caitlyn (Bricyn) & Aunt Brenda.

Jason was a mechanic, a loving son and a protective brother.

Jason loved the outdoors, Fishing and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a big heart and never held a grudge. He laughed a lot and enjoyed life.

He will be greatly missed.

Until we meet again…

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”