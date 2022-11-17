Marta Zuniga Share:







Mrs. Marta Zuniga, 63, beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on November 9, 2022. She entered this world on September 11, 1959 in Sinton, Texas, born to Eugenio and Maria Borjas.

She is survived by her husband Jose Zuniga; daughter Jennifer Rodriguez; son Bobby Zuniga; son Jose Zuniga jr; daughter Idel Zuniga; daughter Michelle Zuniga; daughter Deziray Borjas.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 also at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.