Jessie Mae Jeffrey Ballard was born in McMahan, Texas to Abe Robert Jeffrey and Viola McGinnis Jeffrey, and passed away on September 26, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Jessie graduated from Lockhart High School and went on to attend Southwest Texas Teachers College (currently Texas State University) where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She later earned her Master of Education from The University of Houston. Jessie was a career elementary school educator in Texas public schools. She was a member of the Hella Shrine Women’s Auxiliary and enjoyed being involved in community organizations. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Garland for many, many years. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Willie Dee Ballard. She is survived by her son, Blake Ballard and wife Judy of Hasty, Arkansas; daughter Lisa Sterling and husband David of Dallas, Texas and their children; grandson Reagan Sterling and granddaughter Reid Sterling. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, including Jeff Van Horn of McMahan, Texas and Donna Bartlett of Lockhart, Texas. Internment services will take place at the DFW National Cemetery on November 21st with a private family service.