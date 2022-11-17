Glynn Edward Head Share:







Glynn Edward Head

December 20, 1937 – November 6, 2022

On the evening of Sunday, November 6, 2022, Glynn Edward Head received his final wings. He was the oldest of five children, born on December 20,1937, to the late Edward Head and Jessie Mae (Spriggs) Head. He professed his hope in Christ at an early age at Dale Corinth United Methodist Church. He attended Carver vocational school until the 6th grade, then quit and started doing odd jobs to help his mother provide for him and his siblings.

At an early age, he united in marriage on December 29, 1956, to Marjorie Helen Hughes. Into that union four children were born: Juanita Head of Lockhart, Texas; Kathy Brown (Herman) of Casselberry, Florida; Pamelia Head of Luling, Texas; and Jonathan Head of Lockhart, Texas. His fourth daughter, Sandra Smith (Booker T.) resides in Bastrop Texas.

In his younger years he started driving trucks for Jack Gable, Capital Cattle Company. He also worked for Texas Disposal. He owned his own truck for four years. He then worked for Holly Farms, which later changed to Tyson Foods. He drove for them for 40 years, and earned several awards for his driving records, including 1 million miles with no accidents throughout the United States. Glynn loved to have fun and he spoke to everyone. No one was a stranger to him, He loved traveling, playing dominoes, spending time with his family, and most of all coming to Dale Corinth Cemetery homecoming.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Marjorie Head; his mother Jessie Mae Head and father Edward Head; his siblings Dennis Head, Ruben Head, Danny Head, Brenda Head, and Elizabeth Head; as well as his great-grandson Abraham Gregory Head.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, four brothers, four daughters, one son, five grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Services will be Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at Dale Corinth United Methodist Church in Dale, Texas. Interment will follow at the Dale Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.