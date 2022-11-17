Elizabeth Carol Leonard Share:







Elizabeth Carol Leonard

December 10, 1954 – November 10, 2022

Elizabeth “Liz” Leonard went home to the Lord on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on December 10, 1954, to William C. Leonard and Lorraine E. Leonard.

Liz is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lori Portis, and her brother, Bill Leonard. She is survived by her sisters, Lynne Walker and husband, Gene; Leah Randle and husband, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Debbie Leonard; uncle, Richard Leonard; nieces and nephews, PJ, Bubba, Jacob, Stoney, Kristen, Luke, Clayton, Lizzie, Chase, Kelsey, and Candace; twenty-two great-nieces and great-nephews; and many loving and caring cousins.

Liz dedicated her life’s work as a healthcare professional, always focusing on the wellbeing of others. She graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1985. After working for nineteen years as an ICU Nurse across the United States, she returned to school. She graduated from Texas Wesleyan University at Fort Worth with a Master of Science in Nurse Anesthesia in 2005, and continued serving in the field as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

Above all else, Liz adored her nieces and nephews and the new ones they brought into the world. She had an adventurous life living in many different states and traveling, in later years, with her mom and others. She loved a good beach trip and time well spent. Liz had a zest for life and exposed the next generation to lovely experiences like fancy trips, museums, and Broadway shows. She loved handbags and nice dresses and baby clothes and Texas Bluebonnets. Liz was a unique individual who thoughtfully cared for her family and brought them great joy.

Memorial Service will be held at All Generations Church, 2515 N. Colorado Street, Lockhart, TX, on Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m.