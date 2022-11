Veronica (Betty) Salazar Share:







Mrs. Veronica (Betty) Salazar, 88, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on November 7, 2022. She entered this world on June 3, 1934 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Eliodoro and Isaura Lopez.

She is survived by her daughter Rose Torres; son Abel Salazar; son Raul (Woody) Salazar; daughter Rita Salazar; son Victor Salazar; sisters, Bertha Eureste and Mary Eva Davila; grandson Steven Salazar; granddaughter Stefanie Torres; grandson Kevin Salazar; grandson Jason Salazar; grandson Zac Salazar; granddaughter Gabby Salazar; great-grandson Brandon Acosta; great-grandson Pete Salazar; great-grandson Henry Salazar; great-granddaughter Emiliana Salazar.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Steven Salazar, Kevin Salazar, Brandon Acosta, James Eureste, Michael Davila, and Arturo Bosque.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.