Jonathan Robert Corley, 43, of Dale, Texas, passed away on October 5, 2022.

Jonathan was born in Austin, Texas to Robert and Penny Corley on January 26, 1979 .

He went to High School at Lockhart and graduated in 1997. He went on to earn a degree in CAD from Phoenix University. He enjoyed helping others and making kids smile.

Jonathan is survived by his son, Sidney James Corley and his wife Lexie, Clyde Dillinger Corley and daughter Kennedy Ann Corley, grand-daughter; Ella Rose Corley, brother; David Allen Corley, Mother; Penny Allen, grand-parents; Betty and Charles Allen, by his partner; Krystan Shirley, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jonathon was preceded in death by his father Robert Glen Corley and grandparents Brooks and Anna Katheryn Corley.

He was most proud of his 3 children and loved being their dad. He accomplished many things in his 43 years on earth. He enjoyed scrapping metal and copper, he was a tow truck driver, he worked with a plumber, he worked in landscaping and with producing cement shaped paver stones, working in road work to build toll road 130. He had a degree in CAD from Phoenix University.

Services were held on October 7, 2022 with Jonathan being laid to rest beside his dad at Lockhart City Cemetery.