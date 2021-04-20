George Thomas Miller Share:







George Thomas Miller, Sr. was born to Texas Ranger Lee H. Miller and Lucy Wilson Miller in Amarillo, Texas on October 9, 1928. He died April 9, 2021. He was a fun and adventuresome 92 years old. George Miller had Texas in his blood. As a child, he had dinner with Ranger Captain Frank Hamer when the famous Ranger who had dispatched Bonnie and Clyde came to visit in his home. George attended Texas Military Institute and was a friend and classmate of Bobby Dan Davis Blocker also known as Hoss Cartwright on the television program Bonanza. He even worked one Summer on the Blocker cattle ranch. Being the native-born Texan, son of the greatest law enforcement outfit in the State that he was, George was a natural storyteller with spicy sense of humor.

George Miller wore the Senior boots and was a graduate of Texas A&M University. Being an “Old Army” Fightin’ Texas Aggie was also in his blood. He had a long and varied career in law enforcement. From the early days to his retirement, George was a Texas Game Warden, an agent for the United States Border Patrol, Chief Deputy for the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator for the Organized Crime Control Unit at Corpus Christi, an Investigator for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and Justice of the Peace for Caldwell County, Texas, Precinct 1.

George could tell a story, a good joke, and more about his adventures in each position in law enforcement he had held. As a Border Patrol Agent, he could affirm that Texas State Highway 285 that runs between Riviera and Falfurrias, has more rattlesnakes per square inch than any other place in Texas. As Chief Deputy for Nueces County, he could tell stories about the lives and humor of the people he served, including one well placed “caliche rock”. One of the most heinous crimes in South Texas involved the murderous outlaw Jerry Joe Byrd. George Miller was the arresting officer that personally took Byrd down and put him away. And, he could relate more good and accurate descriptions of past events involving Texas than any history book in print.

George Miller was a family man. He loved Jackie and fought the cancer with her to the end. They lost a beloved child, Karen Alyce. In time he met and married Bennie Katherine Holt. They had a grand time together and gave enjoyment, love, and friendship to many.

A Graveside Service was held at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio on Friday, April 16 at 12:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Terry Bozarth officiating. Together, their blended family is Son – George Thomas Miller, Jr. and wife Mary Sue, Daughter – Judy Vick and husband Jonny, Stepdaughter – Stephanie Ingersoll and husband Mike, Stepson – Scott Holt

Grandchildren: Amanda Duren and husband Steve, Lee Miller, Jessica Sammons and husband Sterling, Tyler Vick, Jason Ingersoll, Christian Ingersoll, Cullen Ingersoll,

Great Grandchildren: Ryleigh Duren, Paige Duren, Asa Lee Sammons, Niece-Cheryl Scott and husband Richard, Graveside services were officiated by Rev. Dr. John Terrell (Terry) Bozarth.

Pallbearers – Tom Frank Tucker, Leland Miller, Tyler Vick, Sterling Sammons, Cullen Ingersoll, Steven Duren, Jason Ingersoll, and Christian Ingersoll