Mr. Tony M. Hernandez, Jr., 93, of Austin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Mr. Hernandez was preceded by his beloved wife of 66 years, Ruby W. Hernandez. He is survived by his children, Barbara Alvarez Delgado, Yvonne Edwards (Jerry), and Anthony Hernandez (Betty), brother, Joe Hernandez. Grandchildren, Everrett Alvarez, Ben Alvarez, John Michael Alvarez, John Mitchell Edwards, Jason Alvarez, Blake Edwards, Fernando Pruneda, Jovann Pruneda, Bobby Pruneda, Summer Mendoza, Craig Hernandez, Kelly Hernandez, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. The Hernandez family would like to thank everyone for your condolences and support and also thanks you for practicing COVID-19 safety precautions. Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas / (512) 376-6200