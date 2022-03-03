Gary Cochran Share:







Gary (Roach) Cochran passed away peacefully in Lockhart, Texas on February 22, 2022, at the age of 71, after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Roach was born on September 13, 1950, in San Marcos, Texas, the son of Edgar and Dorothy Cochran. He was one of six siblings and is survived by his brothers, Terry Cochran (Geneva) and Donald Cochran, sisters, Peggy Franks (Butch) and Janet Hutcheson (Jackie), sister-in-law, Barbara Cochran Newsom, and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Edgar and Dorothy Cochran, his son, Paul Cochran, his brother Gerald Cochran and in-laws, Carl and Flo Roberts.

Roach grew up in a military family and lived on various military bases throughout his childhood until they relocated to Lockhart, Texas, after the death of his father. Roach graduated from Lockhart High School in 1970 where he played football and basketball, and then attended a year of college at Southwest Texas State University. He worked briefly at the Texas Highway Department and later was employed with Bluebonnet Electric for 23 years, and then went to work for his brother-in-law at Franks Water Pumping for 21 years. Many of Roach’s lifelong friends were met through Bluebonnet and the oilfield.

Everyone that knew Roach, loved him, and had a story to share. He was one of a kind, had a heart of gold and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially at the deer lease in Fredericksburg, Texas. Anyone who frequented the deer lease knew that hunting was only half the fun, and that the fellowship between friends and family was most important. There were many good times and memories made there, and it was well known by all that “What happens at the deer lease, stays at the deer lease” or you didn’t get invited back. Roach and his brother Gerald had the deer lease for 25 years. The deer lease was their sanctuary and was never the same after the passing of his brother Gerald and son Paul.

Papa Roach, as his grandchildren called him, will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 51 years, Linda Cochran, daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Eric Garcia and grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, and Nellie, which he loved and adored, and all of whom surrounded him in his final days. One of Papa Roach’s last words to his family before passing was “Hammer Down” which was a common quote of his and known by all.

The family would like to thank all medical staff at Texas Oncology of Austin, Texas, Warm Springs Rehabilitation of Luling, Texas and Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation of Lockhart, Texas.

Visitation with the family will be held on March 12, 2022, at 12:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart, Texas and Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 pm.