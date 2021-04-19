Eusebio Godinez Rojas Share:







Eusebio Godinez Rojas, 81, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on April 11, 2021.He entered this world on March 11, 1940 in Dolores Hidaldo, Guanajuato, Mexico, born to Francisco and Petra Godinez Rojas.Eusebio was preceded in death by his parents; son Jose Luis Godinez; son Martin Godinez; brother Ascencion Godinez; Jose Bernardo Godinez; sister Donaciana Godinez; sister Alejandra Godinez; sister Alejandra Godinez; and sister Felipa Godinez.He is survived by his spouse Angela Godinez Cabrera; daughter Flora Barrientos; daughter Juana Godinez; son Mario Godinez; daughter Maria Luisa Alvarado; daughter Maria Lourdes Palacios; son Juan Francisco Godinez; son Miguel Godinez; daughter Maria de los Angeles Godinez; daughter Petra Alicia Godinez; son Eusebio Fernando Godinez, Jr.; daughter Marisol Godinez; grandchild 35 Grandchildren; great-grandchild 21 Great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild 1 Great-great-grandchild.Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at the family residence (864 Old Lockhart Rd., Lockhart, Texas 78644) on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas / (512) 376-6200