Wilford Eugene Wills Share:







October 6, 1949 – April 11,2021

Wilford Eugene Wills—known by his friends and family as Sugarman, Dad, or Big Daddy—unexpectedly died of heart failure on Sunday, April 11, 2021 while on his vacation with his wife. Wilford has given unconditionally to everyone all his life, not asking for anything in return. Wilford never met anyone who was a stranger to him. He always was stopping in Walmart, H-E-B, the Post Office and many other places; he always stopped to talk to anyone and everyone and would give hugs and smiles.

Wilford was born October 6, 1949 in Oakland, California to father Freeman Wills Jr. and mother Georgia Wills. Wilford is predeceased in death by his father, mother, one sister (Mariam “Big Mary”) and 2 brothers Freeman Gilbert Wills & Nathan Wills.

He is survived by his wife Ada; children Angela (Kenneth), Jeremy, and Dr. LouEllen (Ifeanyi), Wilford Wills Jr., and Cheryl (Jason); his grandchildren Anjolee, Christian, Jeremy Jr., Mya, Laythan, Isabelle, AnnaLee, Leeland, Ezinne, Isiah, Tour’e and Skylar; great grandchildren Sa’Vonna and Summer Wills; special niece Robin Hill; and sister Marian Walker. He also leaves a host of spiritual friends and family, including special friends Chuck Brown and Sandra Raines.

Wilford and Ada were married on July 3, 1963 in Reno, Nevada. They lived in Lockhart and raised their four children and their grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Wilford grew up in Lockhart and California with both is parents. He was raised by his loving grandmother Ellen and grandfather Freeman. By trade he was a welder for many years and a teacher. He was devoted to his Ministry as a Jehovah Witness, teaching and preaching to others. He loved taking vacations with his family and dedicated many years to helping his family. He was very proud of all their accomplishments, especially Dr. LouEllen a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

A viewing will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Friday, April 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, followed by burial at Lane Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.