Ira Milton Guyton

January 26, 1942 – September 18, 2021

Ira was preceded in death by his mother and father; Doris M. Guyton and Tommy C. Eans Fisher and four siblings; Dorris L. Guyton-Campbell, Katie Fisher-Manqual, Bobbie Jean Fisher, and Norris Jo-Fisher.

Surviving relative are his loving wife Jacalyn J. McClain Guyton seven children; Natalie and her spouse Wayne, Carolyn and her spouse David, Cora and her spouse Fred, Ira Jr. and his spouse Erica, Tom and his spouse Lisa, Jeff and his spouse Brandee, Kelly Guyton, and special daughter-Crystal Titus. He has seventeen grandchildren and two great grandsons. Ira is also survived by nine brothers and one sister, Curtis, John, Glenn Roy, James, Doris Milton, Larry, Charles, Johnny Ray, Jimmy, and one sister Dorris.

Ira was a devoted church and community member serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church. He also served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and in the local Masonic Lodge. He was proud to serve the children and school community of Lockhart ISD as the Band Booster President for many years and as an the first black member elected to the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees. As a professional driver he spent 36 years as a Greyhound Bus Driver visiting every state in the contiguous United States. After retirement from Greyhound, he went to work at the University of Texas LBJ Library/Museum in the security department. He loved his “retirement” job and enjoyed visits from family and friends at the Library. He was most proud of the fact that he was able to meet Lady Bird Johnson during one of her many stays at the Library.

After retiring from the LBJ Library in 2018, Ira (Daddy, PawPaw) spent time visiting with his family and enjoying Whataburger as well as his beloved Western Channel.