Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Hollis R. Harrell Jr.

Obituaries
0
Share:

Hollis R. Harrell Jr. passed away on Saturday Sept. 18th  at the age of 65 after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. He is a graduate of Alamo Heights High School. He has been the owner operator of Harrell Overhead Door in San Antonio  for over 30 years. He leaves behind a wife of 41 years Brenda Martin Harrell and two children, Scott Martin Harrell and Jamie Harrell Wilhelm and two granddaughters, Julianna and Jaclyn.

A reception will be held at the house on Thurs Sept 23 between 6-8 pm. Graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 24th at 11am Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery . Hwy 671 and 1386 Mineral springs Rd, Lockhart Texas 78644.

In lieu  of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s association.

Share:
Previous Article

Ira Milton Guyton

Next Article

Susan Carole Lay

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION