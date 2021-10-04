Hollis R. Harrell Jr. Share:







Hollis R. Harrell Jr. passed away on Saturday Sept. 18th at the age of 65 after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. He is a graduate of Alamo Heights High School. He has been the owner operator of Harrell Overhead Door in San Antonio for over 30 years. He leaves behind a wife of 41 years Brenda Martin Harrell and two children, Scott Martin Harrell and Jamie Harrell Wilhelm and two granddaughters, Julianna and Jaclyn.

A reception will be held at the house on Thurs Sept 23 between 6-8 pm. Graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 24th at 11am Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery . Hwy 671 and 1386 Mineral springs Rd, Lockhart Texas 78644.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s association.