James Stanley Mosebach, 70, of Dale, Texas, passed away on August 7th, after a valiant battle with head and neck cancer.

Stan (as his friends and family knew him), was born on May 13, 1951, in Belton, Texas. After graduating high school, he joined The United States Navy, where he fought bravely in the Vietnam war and continued serving his country for 28 years, retiring as a 2nd Lieutenant Navy Seal.

After his retirement from the Navy, Stan worked in manufacturing, spending as much time outdoors and fixing all he could. It was during this time that he met and fell in love with Ravonda and they married in 2013.

Stan was a loving husband and brave and honorable soldier. He is survived by his wife, Ravonda Moseback. Stan was a simple and private man who wanted private services