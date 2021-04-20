Sherry L. Schaefer Share:







Sherry L. Schaefer joined her husband, Larry in Heaven on April 13, 2021 in San Marcos, Texas. She was 69 years old. Sherry was born in Crockett, TX on November 24, 1951. After graduating high school, she joined the United States Airforce and served her country proudly at the end of the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1974.

The most important and precious things to Sherry were her children and her 3 granddaughters. She was so proud be “Nana” to Kendall Bertram, Addisyn Schaefer and Paisley Schaefer.

Sherry is survived by her 2 sons; Jordan and his wife Danielle of Marble Falls and Joshua and his wife Nicole Lambdin of Lockhart and a sister, Kelly McEntee of Austin.

The family received friends and family on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. Sherry was be laid to rest next to Larry in a private service.

At the request of the family anyone wishing to make an expression of sympathy: in lieu of flowers please make a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s.