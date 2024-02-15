Jack B. Campbell Share:







Jack B. Campbell, a lifetime resident of Lytton Springs, passed away on January 18, 2024. He was the only child of the late Jack A. Campbell and Elinor Blundell Campbell.

Jack or “Jackie” as many know his as, was a master plumber within the Local Union 286 in Austin for many years. He was an advent hunter and local historian in Caldwell County.

Jackie extended himself to others and ensured that those who needed help received it, including purchasing everlasting memorials.

He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his son, Casey Campbell (Rebekah Jentsch) and his mother Karon Campbell.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 1 PM at Lytton Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

He was a true Texan and he loved Casey.