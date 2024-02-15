Mary Kay Merka Share:







Mary Kay Merka passed away February 10th, 2024 at the age of 81. She was born in Lockhart to James Bruno Bock and Katie Marie Bock on September 19th, 1942

She was married to Anton Charles Merka on June 18th, 1966 in Granger, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband Anton.

She is survived by her sons Jon, Greg and Russell and her grandchildren Mitchell, Timothy, Johnny, Tyler, Emilie and Gabby.

Rosary and Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00pm on Thursday, February 15th 2024 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 16th 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Lockhart Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644. 512-398-4791