Charles Duran

Charles “Chuck” Duran at the age of 67, went home to Jesus peacefully with his loved ones by his side on February 4, 2024, at his home in Corinth, Texas. He was born on September 24, 1956, in Brenham, Texas, to John and Cynthia Duran. Chuck worked as a Respiratory Therapist for over 30 years. His co-workers could always count on Chuck to help the families understand what was happening and make the difficult situations a little more tolerable.

Chuck was a deeply spiritual man who shared God’s love with others. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and was loved and admired by many. The impact on Chuck’s life will be felt for years to come. If Chuck was not sharing his love of God, you could catch him in the hospital doing breathing treatments before retirement, leading bible studies or basically helping anyone in need without a blink of an eye. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening or being with his family.

He met the love of his life, Gale Grau at a Singles group at their church in San Marcos, Texas. Chuck was the leader and Gale well was led, right into his arms. They were married on March 19,1994. Chuck was blessed with two grown daughters who decided he was a GREAT Dad.

His greatest gift, though, was in his discipleship and the many friends and family who came to know Jesus through knowing Chuck. His family will miss his big presence in their lives but rejoice knowing he is in peace and resting as the good and faithful servant he was.

Chuck lived life true to the quote on his bedside table, ‘We rise by lifting others”. To know him, was to be loved by him. His love for gardening was there, but the Texas sun usually took its toll to scorch much of the goods. He was always a good sport when his family would bring a new dog into the house or an Emu on the property. He was excited when the grandkids wanted to come to his farm and go hunting or shoot guns, but he especially loved the Dallas Cowboys. Chuck was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, Tess Sullivan and her husband Clint, and Harmony Dailey, five grandchildren, Kenzie, Jude, Corin, Trey, Jordan, his great-granddaughter Amina, and two sisters, Sandra Jetton, and Doris Begnaud.

Please join Chuck’s family in celebrating his life on March 15, 2024, in the Chapel at Denton Bible Church at 10:00am, 2300 E University Dr, Denton, Tx 76209. Memorial donations can be made to The Freedom House, this is an organization Dad felt very passionate about and he made great efforts to help these men recover from addiction, have an opportunity to establish or restore their relationship with our heavenly Father through Jesus Christ, and give them practical life skills and reconcile with their families. Denton Freedom House Donate- www.dentonfreedomhouse.org/donation