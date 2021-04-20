SPORTS BRIEFS: Lions to send several athletes to regionals Share:







The Lockhart Lions will send a handful of track and field athletes to the regional meet this weekend after several qualified at the Area Championships in Austin.

For the boys, junior Anthony Parra qualified in two events with a second-place finish in the 800-meter run, finishing with a personal best time of 1:59, and finished fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:31.22. Long distance runner James Franco finished fourth in the Boys 3200M with a time of 9:56.

In the boys’ field events, Sean Mendez finished third place with a jump of 10-0 and Clayton Foster finished second in the discus, achieving a personal record of 134-1.

For the girls, Layla Chambers, Kylee Prasek, Landis Moorhead and Star Fletcher-Shoels successful 2021 campaign continued in the Girls 4X100M relay, in which the squad qualified for regionals with a fourth-place finish a the area meet.

In the girls’ field events, Kennedy Roland finished second place, clearing 4-10 in the high jump and Hailey Bane earned a fourth-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet.

Fletcher-Shoels and Moorhead had good days in the field events, too. Fletcher-Shoels finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-9 and Moorhead finished fourth in the triple jump with a new personal best of 34-3 ½.

BASEBALL

Lions snap drought with pair of wins

The Lions improved their district record to 5-4, grabbing two wins over Navarro in last week’s games.

On Friday, the Lions won in dramatic fashion in a 4-3 decision over Navarro. Navarro scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a lead into the bottom of the final frame, but the Lions scored two runs to close the game and earn their fifth district win over the season.

Jackie Edwards Jr. led the Lions with two hits in three at bats. RJ Torres earned the win for the Lions, surrendering two runs on one hit over 1/3 of an inning, striking out one and walking one.

Torres came on in relief of Derek Gannon in the top of the seventh with the Lions holding a 2-1 lead, but blew the save opportunity despite earning the win.

Last Tuesday’s game was less dramatic, with Lockhart easily topping Navarro 16-5. Ivan Gonzales got the win, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out four batters in five innings.

SOFTBALL

Lady Lions

clinch district championship

The Lockhart Lady Lions beat McCallum 15-2 and Anderson 16-5 last week to clinch the District 17-5A Championship.

With one game left to play at press time, the Lady Lions remained undefeated.

The playoffs begin May 1, when the Lady Lions will face the fourth-place finisher from District 18-5A.

Their opponent has not yet been determined. Entering Tuesday’s games, that district had a three-way tie for fourth place.

GOLF

Lockhart sends two to regionals

Lesly Torres carded an 85 at the district tournament to qualify for regionals, and Jonathan Craft qualified for the boys, shooting an 89.

Regionals is this week at Texas A&M University. Results were unavailable at press time.