Chisholm Trail Roundup is officially a go







Giovannie & the Hired Guns will headline this year’s musical lineup a the Chisholm Trail Roundup.

After a one-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, the Chisholm Trail Roundup — a summer festival that includes a rodeo, cook-off, three days of concerts and more — is returning to Lockhart from June 10-12.

First, the basics: Signups for the event’s various festivities, including the BBQ and Chili Cookoff and the new Running of the Bulls event (keep reading to learn more) are now going on through its website (ChisholmTrailRoundup.com and at the Chamber office at 702 E. Commerce St. Frequent event updates are being provided on the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“The first thing we need to say is ‘Yes, we are having a full CTR,’ because some folks aren’t aware of that,” said Chamber Board past-chair Linda Haden, who is on the CTR committee. “We have expanded CTR and remapped it to involve our downtown area and First Friday.”

