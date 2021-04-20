Market Street co-owner talks heroes, food and future plans Share:







Forget Troy Aikman, John Elway, Michael Jordan and Ken Griffey Jr.

Market Street Café’s founder, head chef and co-owner Sutton Van Gunten said his childhood heroes were better with a spatula than a baseball bat and preferred to sling hash rather than spherical or elliptical objects.

“I learned about cooking from watching TV,” said Van Gunten, who opened Market Street Café at 102 E. Market Street in 2015. “I watched Julia Child as a kid. That was my thing — I loved her. She was the best, but I also loved Jacques Pepin, Barefoot Contessa, and even Martha Stewart.

“When I was a little kid, my family would come down and find me in the kitchen in the middle of the night with cans full of butter and sugar … my sister likes to say I was sampling ingredients from a young age.”

