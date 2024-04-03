First Friday, then Sip & Stroll Saturday Share:







LPR staff

The monthly First Friday events on April 5 will be followed by the annual Sip and Stroll on Saturday, April 6 in downtown Lockhart.

Both events are courtesy of the Lockhart Downtown Business Association.

This year’s Sip and Stroll will be more diverse than ever with the same fun array of red, white, pink, and bubbly from all around the globe, but with the addition of world-class sake from the likes of Konteki and more dealcoholized beverage stops for some friends of the event.

Music will be provided by Spud Sims and the Beltways, which will be on the courthouse lawn from 3-5 p.m.

For tickets to Sip and Stroll, visit downtownlockhart.com.

Businesses during First Friday have another full schedule of events.

Best Little Wine & Books will have its Poke in the Rear restaurant open from 2-6 p.m. with Chicken Karaage. There will also be wines by the glass specials.

Lockhart Post-Gallery will have neon glass artisan Tayler Drattlo from 5-8 p.m. appearing for the April exhibition.

Commerce Gallery will have artists Ray Hadaway, Douglas Galloway, and Kandice Pierce at a Meet the Artist event. Commerce Gallery will have an Open House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nostalgic Gift and Gallery will have new art by Sara Thompson and vintage clothing by Circular Hustle and Harper’s. Nostalgic will be open until 10 p.m.

Sunflower and friends will have a “Plant a baby Sunflower, name it and watch I grow” event from noon to 7 p.m.

Fields Stable Antiques will be serving 13 cheesecakes, including Boston Cream Pie and a Banana Split cheesecake.

Good Things Grocery will have Four String Animals playing at 6 p.m. and will have Pulled Pork Frito Pie from 5-8 p.m.

Other music includes the following:

Plum Creek records & Tapes will have David Beck and Harry & Emmy playing at 6 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s will have Loose Screw and Rusty Hearts playing from 8-10 p.m.

The PEARL will have the Joel Huffman Band playing from 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft will have No Recess joined by Gravity Hotel, celebrating the life and music of Kurt Cobain. That show begins at 9 p.m.