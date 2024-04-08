Billy Wayne Windham Share:







With heartfelt sympathy, we announce the passing of Billy Wayne Windham, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. Billy was born on August 4, 1934, in Carthage, TX, to Hermann Reeves Windham and Enda Viola Rice. He peacefully departed this world in Lockhart, TX, on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Billy was preceded in death by an infant sister, Evelyn, his parents, Hermann and Edna, his brother Zack, sister MaryAnn Attebury, his wife Shirley, and his son Cary. Although he has left this world, his memory lives on through those who love him. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Lillie Jo, his daughters, Tina Rossi, Robin McCartney, and Darla Damron, and his sons Daniel Windham, and James Windham, as well as his brother Darrell, stepdaughters Paula and Angie, and numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces. Billy will be missed but forever remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

Billy’s family will hold a private service Sunday, June 9, 2024. His full obituary can be seen at https://www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com/obituary/billy-windham.