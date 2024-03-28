Carmen Cecelia (Cavazos) Velasquez Share:







Our beloved Nanny was embraced into the arms of the Lord on March 18, 2024. Carmen Cecelia (Cavazos) Velasquez was born on September 26, 1931 to Ralph and Susie (Tamayo) Cavazos in Lockhart, Texas.

Carmen was extremely proud to be one of the first Hispanic children allowed to attend Lockhart public schools. She graduated in 1950 from Lockhart High School and later attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College and withdrew to start a family like many others in that time. She worked for Lockhart Independent School District for over 35 years as an Instructional Aide. She spent the latter part of her career in the Content Mastery room where she enjoyed the one on one time helping students.

She was very active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church by volunteering as a CCD teacher for many years and organizing the Country Store for the annual Jamaica for years. She later focused on her volunteer work on the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Traveling was one of her favorite hobbies and she was always up for a trip. She was ecstatic to make the trek to Medjugorje with fellow parishioners and her beloved Father Robert Becker, in 2007. There she actually witnessed the miraculous apparitions and eagerly recounted her experiences upon her return. Another of her favorite trips was to Loretto Chapel to see the Miraculous Stair in Santa Fe, NM. She loved visiting her children out of state and visiting the different museums and historic attractions.

Meeting her at the gates of Heaven, her parents Ralph and Susie Cavazos, brother Robert Cavazos and sons, Butch and Bobby Velasquez.

She leaves a wonderful legacy behind in her children, Vivian (Dennis) Placke, Michael (Carolina) Velasquez, Gracie (Lloyd) Beck, Edward (Gloria) Velasquez and Jennifer (Matthew) Kane; grandchildren, Mallory (Austin) Debold, Robert Dustin Beck, Monica Velasquez, Melanie (RJ) Ruiz, Macy (Jared) Beck, Kyle Placke, Megan Placke, Marissa Velasquez, Hailey Bowlin, and Olivia Danielle Velasquez; and 12 great grandchildren. Carmen is also survived by her siblings Josie (Jim) De La Cruz, Fred Cavazos and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will be accepting visitors beginning at 5:00 pm at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas on Friday, April 5, 2024 followed by a spiritual rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 6 at St. Mary’s.

Pallbearers are Matthew Velasquez, Kyle Placke, Robert Dustin Beck, Bobby Cavazos, Eric De La Cruz and Tyler Butler. Honorary pallbearers include her granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Carmen’s honor.