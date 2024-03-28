Car crashes into LISD bus; no injuries reported Share:







LISD

A car crashed into LISD’s Bus #1 on Taylorsville Road and Highway 20 Thursday morning. All nine students

and staff on board were unharmed, and a new bus was sent to pick up the students.

Parents of the students on board were being notified soon after the accident.

LISD thanked the bus driver, the Lockhart Police Department, and GoldStar Transit services for their quick response.

The call to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was at 6:27 a.m. CCSO then notified the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

There was also a secondary crash at the scene where other vehicles slowing down to look at the original wreck crashed.