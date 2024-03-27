Lockhart welcomes Sip & Stroll April 6 Share:







Special to the LPR

Lockhart’s annual Sip & Stroll will take place around downtown Lockhart on Saturday, April 6, from 2-6 p.m.

Guests can walk around downtown carrying their signature Sip & Stroll souvenir glass and tote bag while tasting an assortment of wines and ciders from around the globe at different participating businesses. Tote bags can be picked up when tickets are purchased on the day of the event. They will be at the LDBA Check-In Booth beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn.

The mini festival is hosted by the Lockhart Downtown Business Association.

Proceeds from Sip & Stroll, a fundraiser for the Lockhart Downtown Business Association, help provide programming and resources for small business members as with LDBA’s beautification and charitable projects that support the Women’s Shelter, Lockhart Education Foundation, and various local sponsorship programs.

This year’s mantra is Drink, Chow, Wander, and Trailblaze.

Drink — wine tastings will be available at dozens of participating shops along the downtown square. All sampled wines will be available for purchase locally at participating wine shops.

Chow — Explore the different cuisines available within the Historic Downtown Square in Lockhart. Restaurants on the square will be running specials throughout the day, offering diners a chance to chow on the very best that Lockhart has to offer.

Wander — The Historic Square wouldn’t be the same without its incredible local shops and boutiques. Guests at Sip & Stroll will have the chance to snag a local deal while sipping some wine. Not only will the shops be flowing with movement, but there will also be live local music in surrounding areas.

Spud Sims and the Beltways will be playing on the courthouse lawn for Sip & Stroll entertainment outdoors.

Trailblaze — If you’ve never experienced a performance in our Gaslight Baker Theater, now is the time to take a tour. Also, Lockhart’s Dr. Carver Eugene Library is the “oldest continually operating library in Texas.” There will be special programing throughout the day so visitors can take a peak at the incredible architecture and charm this library has to offer. Visitors can also take a step back in time at the Southwestern Museum of Clock’s & Watches.

Sponsors of Sip & Stroll, through their Premier Sponsor package, include invitations to an exclusive, curated, multi-course wine dinner.